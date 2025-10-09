What we know about the Discord data breach that affected thousands
- Hackers obtained sensitive data from up to 70,000 Discord users through a breach of a third-party customer support vendor.
- The compromised data includes images of government IDs, names, and contact details, which the vendor used for age-related appeals.
- Discord stated the breach was part of an attempt by hackers to “extort a financial ransom” from the company.
- In response, Discord has revoked the vendor's access, launched an internal investigation, engaged a forensics firm, and contacted law enforcement.
- Hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data, including examples of ID images and user subscription details, boasting about the incident on a Telegram channel.