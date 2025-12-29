Discovery Channel reality TV star accused of murdering cellmate
- Chad Aaron Ollinger, a 41-year-old reality television star, has been charged with the murder of his cellmate in Las Vegas.
- The incident occurred on December 26, when guards found the unnamed inmate motionless in their shared cell, suffering from apparent blunt force injuries.
- Police stated that a physical altercation took place between Ollinger and the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
- Ollinger, known for appearing on Discovery Channel's "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch," was rebooked for Open Murder and is currently held without bond.
- The victim was reportedly due for release shortly, while Ollinger himself was scheduled for release in January 2026 after being arrested for contempt of court in October.