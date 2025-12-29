Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Discovery Channel reality TV star accused of murdering cellmate

Chad Aaron Ollinger, 41, allegedly had an altercation with his cellmate on December 26 before police later found the inmate lying motionless
Chad Aaron Ollinger, 41, allegedly had an altercation with his cellmate on December 26 before police later found the inmate lying motionless (Potter County Sheriff's Office)
  • Chad Aaron Ollinger, a 41-year-old reality television star, has been charged with the murder of his cellmate in Las Vegas.
  • The incident occurred on December 26, when guards found the unnamed inmate motionless in their shared cell, suffering from apparent blunt force injuries.
  • Police stated that a physical altercation took place between Ollinger and the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
  • Ollinger, known for appearing on Discovery Channel's "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch," was rebooked for Open Murder and is currently held without bond.
  • The victim was reportedly due for release shortly, while Ollinger himself was scheduled for release in January 2026 after being arrested for contempt of court in October.
