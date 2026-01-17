Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested for threatening JD Vance on Disneyland’s Instagram page

JD Vance says it was ‘very cool’ to have Disneyland shut down for his family vacation
  • A California man, Marco Antonio Aguayo, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to place pipe bombs in Disneyland.
  • The threats were reportedly made on Disney's Instagram page on July 12, 2025, coinciding with a visit by Vice President JD Vance and his family.
  • Aguayo is accused of posting comments such as “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival” and “there will be bloodshed tonight.”
  • Federal agents questioned Aguayo, who initially denied the posts but later admitted writing them, claiming it was a “joke to provoke attention and laughter.”
  • The complaint indicates a charge of threat against the president and successors to the presidency, following Vance's visit, which had previously drawn protests over immigration policies.
