Are you eligible for Disneyland’s limited-time 50% ticket discount?
- Disneyland is launching a limited-time promotion offering over 50% off three-day park hopper tickets exclusively for California residents.
- Eligible residents can purchase a three-day pass for $249, equating to $83 a day, a significant saving compared to the regular adult price of $535.
- Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3 and are valid for use from Jan. 1, 2026, until May 21, 2026, allowing for non-consecutive visits but requiring a park reservation.
- To qualify, purchasers must reside within specific California ZIP codes (90000-96199) and present a valid government-issued ID, with a limit of five tickets per ID.
- This special offer coincides with Disneyland's ongoing 70th anniversary celebrations, which feature various festivals and events extending through next summer.