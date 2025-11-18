Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Are you eligible for Disneyland’s limited-time 50% ticket discount?

Disneyland celebrates 70 years
  • Disneyland is launching a limited-time promotion offering over 50% off three-day park hopper tickets exclusively for California residents.
  • Eligible residents can purchase a three-day pass for $249, equating to $83 a day, a significant saving compared to the regular adult price of $535.
  • Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3 and are valid for use from Jan. 1, 2026, until May 21, 2026, allowing for non-consecutive visits but requiring a park reservation.
  • To qualify, purchasers must reside within specific California ZIP codes (90000-96199) and present a valid government-issued ID, with a limit of five tickets per ID.
  • This special offer coincides with Disneyland's ongoing 70th anniversary celebrations, which feature various festivals and events extending through next summer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in