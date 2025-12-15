Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hospitals could face further disruption with further strikes

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • Hospitals across England are bracing for potential widespread disruption as resident doctors consider a five-day strike, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
  • The British Medical Association (BMA) is awaiting the outcome of a crucial ballot on a government offer, which includes expanding specialist training posts and covering expenses but no extra pay.
  • The proposed walkout, involving up to half the medical workforce, coincides with a busy winter period and record flu cases, adding significant pressure to the NHS.
  • Health bosses have ordered hospitals to try and maintain 95% of pre-planned work, though they concede this goal may be challenging due to existing winter pressures.
  • Both the Government and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have criticised the BMA, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting warning of "unnecessary and avoidable" disruption.
