Hospitals could face further disruption with further strikes
- Hospitals across England are bracing for potential widespread disruption as resident doctors consider a five-day strike, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) is awaiting the outcome of a crucial ballot on a government offer, which includes expanding specialist training posts and covering expenses but no extra pay.
- The proposed walkout, involving up to half the medical workforce, coincides with a busy winter period and record flu cases, adding significant pressure to the NHS.
- Health bosses have ordered hospitals to try and maintain 95% of pre-planned work, though they concede this goal may be challenging due to existing winter pressures.
- Both the Government and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have criticised the BMA, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting warning of "unnecessary and avoidable" disruption.