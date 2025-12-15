Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead despite ‘super-flu’ outbreak

Streeting admits he cannot assure patient safety if NHS strike goes ahead
  • Resident doctors in England will go on strike from 17 to 22 December after rejecting the government's latest offer.
  • The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed that 83 per cent of doctors voted for industrial action on a 65 per cent turnout.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting had offered expanded specialist training opportunities in an attempt to avert the strike.
  • Mr Streeting branded the strike 'irresponsible', citing the significant risk due to its timing just before the Christmas bank holidays and during a potential NHS winter crisis.
  • The industrial action coincides with soaring flu rates, with health chiefs warning of a 'worst case scenario' for the NHS in December.

