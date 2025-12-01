Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Junior doctors set date for next strike

  • Resident doctors in England, represented by the British Medical Association (BMA), will undertake a five-day strike from 17 to 22 December.
  • The BMA announced the industrial action on Monday, citing the government's failure to make sufficient progress towards a viable deal on jobs and pay.
  • This strike follows previous walkouts, with the BMA saying the health secretary did not respond to their letter from 19 November seeking further talks.
  • Dr Jack Fletcher, head of the resident doctors committee, said the union had "no choice" due to the government's failure to address the jobs crisis and proposed real-terms pay cuts.
  • The BMA is also balloting its members to extend its mandate for strike action until August 2026, with the vote running from 8 December to 2 February.
