Striking doctors say last-minute government offer ‘too little, too late’
- Resident doctors in England have voted to proceed with a five-day strike from Wednesday, just before Christmas, after rejecting a last-minute offer from the Health Secretary.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) denounced the offer, which included training posts but no extra pay, as "too little, too late," with 83 per cent of doctors voting to continue the industrial action.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting labelled the strike "self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous," while the Prime Minister also condemned the action, urging doctors to ignore their union.
- The walkout comes amidst a surge in flu cases across England, with warnings from NHS leaders that it will lead to a "very difficult Christmas" and put patients at risk.
- A recent poll indicated public opposition to the strikes is at a record high, though the BMA maintains its commitment to patient safety during the industrial action.