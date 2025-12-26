Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dodo’s closest living relative sighted for first time in years

The manumea has an estimated population of 50-150
The manumea has an estimated population of 50-150 (Wikimedia Commons/Naturalis Biodiversity Center)
  • The critically endangered manumea, a bird closely related to the extinct dodo, has been sighted in Samoa's rainforest for the first time in years.
  • The Samoa Conservation Society's recent field survey recorded at least five sightings of the bird, though it is unclear if these were of the same individual or different birds.
  • Wildlife experts suggest the rainforest valleys near Uafato village may be protecting the manumea and its habitat from cyclonic damage.
  • The manumea plays a vital role in maintaining Samoa's forest ecosystems by dispersing large native seeds, but its population drastically declined from 7,000 in the early 1990s to an estimated 50-150 in 2024 due to habitat destruction and invasive predators.
  • According to the Samoa Conservation Society, the last confirmed manumea sighting before this was in August 2020.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in