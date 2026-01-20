Expert debunks myth that cold weather makes you sick
- Cold weather does not directly cause infections like colds or flu, which are caused by viruses, but it influences biological, environmental, and social factors that increase vulnerability to respiratory illnesses.
- Respiratory viruses, including influenza, survive longer and remain infectious in cold, dry conditions, while dry air also allows virus-containing droplets to stay suspended longer.
- Breathing cold air can weaken the body's immune responses in the nose and airways by reducing blood flow and impairing the effectiveness of mucus, making it easier for viruses to establish an infection.
- Seasonal changes in human behaviour, such as spending more time indoors in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, and reduced sunlight leading to lower Vitamin D levels, also contribute to increased viral spread.
- Understanding that cold weather acts as a 'risk amplifier' rather than a direct cause of illness is crucial for effective prevention strategies, including improving indoor ventilation and maintaining adequate humidity.