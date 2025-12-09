Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2000 dogs and their owners meet for unofficial record attempt

Huge golden retriever meet-up set to break world record
  • A gathering of 2,397 golden retrievers took place in Bosques de Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, potentially setting a new unofficial world record.
  • The event, organised by Fausto Duperre, aimed to surpass the previous record of 1,685 golden retrievers assembled in Vancouver.
  • Owners and their dogs transformed the park into a vibrant sea of yellow fur, enjoying the spectacle and sharing stories about their beloved pets.
  • Attendees celebrated the breed's affectionate nature, with many describing the experience as delightful and easygoing despite the large number of animals.
  • The final count of 2,397 golden retrievers was announced late on Monday, confirming that Argentina had broken the informal world record.
