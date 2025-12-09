2000 dogs and their owners meet for unofficial record attempt
- A gathering of 2,397 golden retrievers took place in Bosques de Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, potentially setting a new unofficial world record.
- The event, organised by Fausto Duperre, aimed to surpass the previous record of 1,685 golden retrievers assembled in Vancouver.
- Owners and their dogs transformed the park into a vibrant sea of yellow fur, enjoying the spectacle and sharing stories about their beloved pets.
- Attendees celebrated the breed's affectionate nature, with many describing the experience as delightful and easygoing despite the large number of animals.
- The final count of 2,397 golden retrievers was announced late on Monday, confirming that Argentina had broken the informal world record.