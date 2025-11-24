DOGE ‘no longer exists’ and ends months early
- Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been disbanded, despite having eight months remaining on its mandate.
- Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor confirmed DOGE's cessation, stating it no longer exists as a "centralised entity."
- Launched with fanfare to slash government size, DOGE was criticised for delivering few measurable savings, with its financial claims remaining unverified.
- Elon Musk, who initially led DOGE and regularly promoted its work, has since left Washington, having used a chainsaw metaphor for cutting bureaucracy.
- Many of DOGE's functions have been absorbed by the OPM, and several key personnel have transitioned to other government roles, including the new National Design Studio.