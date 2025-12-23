DOJ quickly defends Trump against ‘sensationalist claims’ from Epstein files
- The Department of Justice (DOJ) released another 11,000 files, amounting to nearly 30,000 pages, related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The DOJ issued a statement on X declaring that "untrue and sensationalist claims" within the documents regarding President Donald Trump were "unfounded and false.”
- This social media post marked the first time the DOJ provided commentary on the released Epstein documents, which have largely been presented without context.
- Documents reviewed included an internal email suggesting Donald Trump flew on Epstein's private jet more often than reported, though being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing.
- Donald Trump criticized the release, stating it could damage reputations and distract from his administration's achievements, while Bill Clinton urged the DOJ to release all files mentioning him immediately.