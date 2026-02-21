Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

DOJ immediately fires Lindsey Halligan’s replacement as US attorney

Ex-Trump adviser warns US president will 'run out of patience' on Iran
  • The Justice Department dismissed federal prosecutor James Hundley shortly after judges selected him as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Hundley's firing on social media, stating that the President, not district judges, appoints U.S. attorneys.
  • Hundley was chosen to replace Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer who previously worked for Trump, whose appointment was deemed unlawful by a judge.
  • This dismissal is the latest development in an ongoing dispute regarding the appointment of U.S. attorneys, with the Trump administration consistently asserting executive power over such selections.
  • Another judge-appointed lawyer for northern New York was also recently fired by the Justice Department, highlighting the broader conflict over these appointments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in