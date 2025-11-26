The scathing farewell notes left by DOJ staffers after mass exit
- Nearly 5,500 Department of Justice employees have left since President Donald Trump took office, with many citing a "toxic work environment" in their farewell messages.
- The Justice Connection compiled numerous exit notes where staff blasted Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi's leadership, accusing them of forcing loyalty over constitutional principles.
- While employees praised the DOJ itself, their criticisms were directed at Trump and Bondi's stewardship, with one former trial attorney stating she no longer recognized the agency.
- One former DOJ employee said workers at the Justice Department are being forced to “put loyalty to the president over the Constitution, the rule of law, and their professional ethical obligations."
- Three assistant U.S. attorneys, who resisted dropping corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, wrote in a joint statement that the DOJ has “decided that obedience supersedes all else.”