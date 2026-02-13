Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House files new lawsuit against Harvard University

'Harvard needs to behave' Trump scolds University like a toddler
  • The Justice Department has launched a new lawsuit against Harvard University, alleging its failure to cooperate with a federal investigation and provide documents regarding its admissions procedures.
  • The legal action, filed in a Boston federal court, seeks documents crucial for evaluating Harvard's adherence to a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that deemed race-conscious college admissions programmes unconstitutional.
  • The Justice Department clarified that the lawsuit was initiated solely to compel Harvard to produce documents and does not accuse the university of discriminatory conduct or seek monetary damages or federal funding revocation.
  • This lawsuit is part of a wider campaign by Trump's administration to use federal funding as leverage to enforce changes at US universities, which it claims are plagued by antisemitic and 'radical left' ideologies.
  • Previously, Trump's administration cancelled hundreds of grants to Harvard researchers, citing the university's alleged failure to address harassment of Jewish students, which prompted Harvard to launch its own lawsuit last year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in