Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland rose by 10 per cent in 2025, new figures reveal
- Serial domestic abusers in Scotland have been sentenced to a combined total of almost 230 years in prison this year as part of a major police crackdown.
- 32 offenders were convicted of 240 offences, including rape, sexual assault, and stalking, against 110 women and children victims.
- Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland increased by 10 per cent over the last year, with Police Scotland responding to an incident every eight minutes.
- Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson affirmed Police Scotland's "relentless" commitment to tackling domestic abuse and holding perpetrators accountable.
- During the recent 16 Days of Activism initiative, Police Scotland arrested 500 domestic abuse perpetrators and charged over 380.