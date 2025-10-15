Dominic Cummings makes China claim amid scrutiny over UK national security
- Dominic Cummings claimed China breached high-level UK security systems, obtaining "vast amounts" of classified government information, including highly sensitive "Strap material".
- He stated that fundamental infrastructure for transferring sensitive data within the British state was compromised for "years".
- Cummings and the then-prime minister Boris Johnson were informed of the breach in 2020, and he is willing to provide details to MPs if an inquiry is launched.
- These claims emerge amidst scrutiny over national security and UK policy towards China, following the recent collapse of a China spying case trial.
- Cummings criticised the Crown Prosecution Service's stance that government evidence did not define China as a national security threat, calling it "puerile nonsense".