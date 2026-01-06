Son discovered both parents dead in Domincan Republic vacation home
- Christine Suavé, 55, and her husband, Alain Noël, 56, from Quebec, Canada, were discovered dead by their son at their vacation home in the Dominican Republic on December 26.
- Christine's brother, Gilles Suavé Jr., revealed the couple had reported feeling extremely tired and dizzy in the days prior, with Christine being hospitalized on Christmas Day for dizziness.
- During a final video call, both Christine and Alain appeared exhausted, and Christine speculated their symptoms might be linked to their high blood pressure and diabetes.
- Their son, Jonathan, found their bodies after they did not wake up at their usual time, leading to an investigation by emergency services at their newly purchased property.
- An autopsy has been performed, but the results have not yet been released, as family members remember the couple for their kindness and community involvement.