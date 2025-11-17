Pizza chain rolls out new look in first major rebrand in decades
- Domino's has undergone its first rebrand in over a decade, introducing new black-and-gold boxes, a thicker font, and a new jingle.
- The pizza chain also launched its first mozzarella stuffed-crust pizza and partnered with DoorDash to attract customers and boost sales.
- Despite a challenging market where fewer Americans are ordering takeout, Domino's sales increased by 6.2 percent year-on-year, with U.S. same-store sales growing by 5.2 percent.
- This growth is partly attributed to a new $9.99 pizza deal and the popularity of the new stuffed-crust option, with the rebrand costing a relatively small amount compared to its marketing budget.
- In contrast, other fast-casual chains like Chipotle have seen declining customer traffic due to higher prices and growing financial worries among younger generations.