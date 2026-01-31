Ex-CNN anchor arrested over church protest says he ‘will not be silenced’
- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon pleaded not guilty to federal charges after being arrested for his coverage of a protest against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown at a Minnesota church.
- Lemon, now an independent journalist, was charged with conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights and violating a law against obstructing access to houses of worship.
- He was released to await trial after spending a night in custody following his arrest by the FBI, with his attorney stating he is committed to fighting the charges.
- The charges stem from Lemon's livestreamed coverage of a January 18 protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, which also led to charges against six other individuals, including another journalist.
- Free press advocates and legal experts have voiced alarm over the arrests, calling it an unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and press freedom, with no known precedent for journalists being arrested under these laws.
