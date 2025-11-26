Trump could secure his legacy by ending health pandemic, says music icon
- Elton John has condemned the "inhumane" attitudes of governments worldwide for failing to help stop the spread of AIDS and HIV.
- He suggested that Donald Trump could secure his legacy by taking decisive action to end the AIDS epidemic.
- John expressed frustration that, despite the availability of medicine, progress is hampered by governmental inaction, stigma, and hate.
- Donald Trump's administration implemented executive orders targeting LGBT+ Americans and significantly cut USAID funding for Pepfar, its global HIV/AIDS response programme.
- These cuts, alongside Britain's reduced contribution to the Global Fund, have led to increased stigma and violence against vulnerable communities, prompting UNAIDS to urge continued efforts to end the pandemic.