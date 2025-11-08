Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s press secretary says BBC is a ‘leftist propaganda machine’

Trump says Karoline Leavitt’s lips ‘move like a machine gun’ in bizarre comment
  • Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has branded the BBC a "leftist propaganda machine" and "100 per cent fake news" amid allegations of bias.
  • The controversy centres on a Panorama episode accused of selectively editing a speech by Trump made before the Capitol riots.
  • The programme showed Trump urging supporters to "fight like hell" but omitted his call for them to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard".
  • A leaked memo, reportedly from a former adviser to the BBC's editorial guidelines committee, stated the editing was "completely misleading".
  • The BBC stated it takes feedback seriously and considers it carefully, but does not comment on leaked documents.
