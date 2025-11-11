Childhood home of Donald Trump put up for sale with $2.3m asking price
- Donald Trump's childhood home in Jamaica Estates, Queens, is currently on the market for $2.3 million.
- The Tudor-style house, where Trump lived for four years, has become a pilgrimage site for his supporters and a protest location for opponents.
- The property has a history of significant disrepair, including a temporary infestation of feral cats, a burst pipe causing mold, and a lack of basic utilities.
- Previous owner Michael Davis purchased the home for $1.39m, decorated it with Trump memorabilia and later sold it for $2.14m before it fell into disrepair.
- Another developer Tommy Lin acquired the house for $835,000 and then invested $500,000 in renovations to address its dilapidated condition.