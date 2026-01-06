Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania told Trump that his dancing is ‘not presidential’

Trump reveals Melania hates when he dances as its not ‘presidential’
  • Donald Trump joked that his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, dislikes his dancing for supporters, saying she finds it "not presidential".
  • He recalled Melania asking him, ‘Could you imagine Franklin D Roosevelt dancing?’, suggesting the former president would not have danced in such a manner.
  • Trump's distinctive dancing style, often performed to The Village People's "YMCA", became a recognisable feature of his election campaigns.
  • Professional dancers have criticised Trump's moves, describing them as stiff and lacking significant movement beyond stepping in place.
  • Reports suggest White House aides informed Trump that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's dancing at rallies was perceived as mocking him.
