Melania told Trump that his dancing is ‘not presidential’
- Donald Trump joked that his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, dislikes his dancing for supporters, saying she finds it "not presidential".
- He recalled Melania asking him, ‘Could you imagine Franklin D Roosevelt dancing?’, suggesting the former president would not have danced in such a manner.
- Trump's distinctive dancing style, often performed to The Village People's "YMCA", became a recognisable feature of his election campaigns.
- Professional dancers have criticised Trump's moves, describing them as stiff and lacking significant movement beyond stepping in place.
- Reports suggest White House aides informed Trump that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's dancing at rallies was perceived as mocking him.