Independent

Danish PM issues three-word warning about Trump’s Greenland desire

(Getty Images)
  • Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen believes Trump remains "very serious" about his interest in acquiring Greenland.
  • Frederiksen stated that Trump's desire for the semi-autonomous Danish territory is "exactly the same" as it was previously.
  • Trump has advocated for the US to acquire Greenland since before he returned to the White House.
  • He has justified the potential acquisition for "national security" purposes, citing threats from Russia and China.
