Trump calls falling out with Musk ‘a stupid moment’ in Musk’s life
- President Donald Trump stated he suspects he will “always like” Elon Musk, despite their public disagreements.
- Trump described their previous falling out as a “stupid moment” in Musk's life, but still considers him a “nice guy” and “very capable”.
- The two were recently seen together at Charlie Kirk's memorial, where Musk posted a picture with Trump captioned “For Charlie”.
- Their working relationship previously deteriorated over Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill, leading to accusations from Trump about Musk's alleged drug use and Musk claiming Trump was in the Epstein files.
- Musk had been a significant ally, donating substantially to Trump's campaign and heading the Department of Government Efficiency, before their feud escalated and later saw a brief reconciliation.