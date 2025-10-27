Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump calls falling out with Musk ‘a stupid moment’ in Musk’s life

Video Player Placeholder
Trump/Musk Feud Continues Over Elon's Subsidies
  • President Donald Trump stated he suspects he will “always like” Elon Musk, despite their public disagreements.
  • Trump described their previous falling out as a “stupid moment” in Musk's life, but still considers him a “nice guy” and “very capable”.
  • The two were recently seen together at Charlie Kirk's memorial, where Musk posted a picture with Trump captioned “For Charlie”.
  • Their working relationship previously deteriorated over Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill, leading to accusations from Trump about Musk's alleged drug use and Musk claiming Trump was in the Epstein files.
  • Musk had been a significant ally, donating substantially to Trump's campaign and heading the Department of Government Efficiency, before their feud escalated and later saw a brief reconciliation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in