A look into the eight wars Trump claims to have ended during first year
- Donald Trump asserts he has ended eight wars since returning to office and believes he is deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming an average of one conflict resolved per month.
- He brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025, but the agreement has been criticized as a “ceasefire in name only” due to continued fatalities and Hamas regrouping.
- Trump also claimed credit for ceasefires between Cambodia and Thailand, and India and Pakistan, though the former saw renewed fighting and the latter's claims were disputed by India.
- His mediation efforts in conflicts involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulted in agreements that were either not fully implemented or still require ratification.
- The White House attributed the resolution of disputes between Egypt and Ethiopia, Kosovo and Serbia, and a 12-day war between Israel and Iran to Trump, despite ongoing tensions, unfulfilled agreements, and renewed threats of military action.