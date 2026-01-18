Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer responds to Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland

Donald Trump says he is speaking with NATO on occupying Greenland
  • The US president has announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on the UK and several other European countries, threatening to increase it to 25 per cent from 1 June, over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
  • The US president justified the tariffs by claiming "world peace" is at stake and that only the US can prevent China and Russia from controlling the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
  • Sir Keir Starmer condemned the tariffs, saying that applying them to allies “for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong" and that Greenland's future is a matter for its people and Denmark.
  • European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the EU Council, strongly rejected the tariff threats, with the EU calling an emergency meeting and vowing to uphold European sovereignty.
  • The US president had previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland in 2019, an idea which was then dismissed as "absurd" by Denmark.
