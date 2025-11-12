Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MAGA fans furious after Trump says US needs to ‘bring in talent’ from abroad

Trump thinks there aren't enough talented Americans to fill certain jobs
  • President Donald Trump’s recent comments advocating for the H-1B visa programme to bring in high-skilled immigrant workers have sparked outrage among his supporters.
  • During a Fox News interview, the president stated that the US economy needs to "bring in talent" for certain roles, arguing that many Americans lack the necessary skills.
  • This stance has been widely criticised by MAGA supporters online, including figures like Anthony Sabatini and Mike Cernovich, who view it as a betrayal of his "America First" agenda.
  • The president has previously altered his position on H-1B visas, initially vowing to end the programme before later committing to its expansion to attract tech industry support.
  • The H-1B programme remains a contentious issue, with proponents highlighting its role in attracting talent, while critics argue it can lead to undercutting domestic labour.
