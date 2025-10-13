Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Trump welcomed to Israel with huge thank you sign on beach

Huge Trump-shaped sign thanking president displayed on Israeli beach
  • Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday, 13 October, and was greeted by a giant 'Thank you' sign on Tel Aviv's beachfront.
  • His visit is to mark a 'historic' ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
  • The agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages and is being hailed as a potential turning point to end the conflict.
  • Before landing, Trump declared that 'The war is over', referring to the newly brokered deal.
  • Watch the video in full above
