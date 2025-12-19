Justice Department drops long-awaited Epstein files on deadline day
- Donald Trump's administration has released thousands of documents from investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The Department of Justice launched a public website on Friday afternoon to host these materials, following months of public pressure and legislation signed by the president.
- Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was accused of trafficking women and girls and died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.
- Despite the website launch, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that not all materials have been released, with government lawyers reportedly redacting sensitive information.
- Democrats have threatened legal action to compel the immediate release of all remaining Epstein files.