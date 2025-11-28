New polling data shows who’s trailing JD Vance for president in 2028
- Donald Trump Jr. is emerging as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2028, with his popularity reportedly on the rise.
- A McLaughlin and Associates poll indicates Trump Jr. is now only 10 points behind Vice President JD Vance, whose favourability has declined to 34%.
- This represents a significant shift from August, when the gap between Trump Jr. and Vance was 20 points, suggesting growing support for the former.
- Despite an alternative YouGov poll showing Vance with a substantial lead, Trump Jr. remains a favorite among the MAGA movement due to his outspoken political engagement and lack of public office experience.
- While previously dismissing a 2028 run, Trump Jr. has since stated that the “calling is there” and he might consider it “one day.”