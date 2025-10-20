Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MAGA influencer appointed new special envoy to Iraq

Donald Trump has appointed Mark Savaya
Donald Trump has appointed Mark Savaya (AP)
  • Donald Trump has appointed Mark Savaya, a Detroit pot shop magnate and Instagram influencer, as his administration's new Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq.
  • Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social, citing Savaya's understanding of the Iraq-US relationship, regional connections, and his role in securing Muslim American votes for Trump's Michigan campaign.
  • Savaya, who has no prior government experience, founded Leaf and Bud, a chain of marijuana dispensaries known for aggressive billboard advertising that led to city ordinances.
  • Reports indicate some of Savaya's Leaf and Bud locations have closed, and references to him, including 'The Mark Savaya Collection', have been removed from the company's website.
  • The appointment comes despite Trump's personal opposition to drug use, though he has recently softened his stance on recreational marijuana while advocating for severe penalties for drug traffickers.
