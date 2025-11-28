Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s niece addresses his ‘misogynistic attacks’

Trump's string of personal attacks on female reporters in November
  • Mary Trump, the president's niece, believes that her uncle's increasing “misogynistic attacks” on female journalists suggest he is growing more comfortable with such behaviour and may be feeling pressured.
  • The latest incident saw the president ask a female reporter if she was a “stupid person” after she challenged his suggestion that Biden’s administration had failed to properly vet Afghan refugees.
  • Other recent verbal attacks include the president calling a New York Times reporter “third rate” and “ugly”, berating an ABC News correspondent as “terrible”, and telling a Bloomberg reporter to be “quiet, piggy”.
  • The White House Communications Director, Steven Cheung, dismissed Mary Trump's claims, stating she is “a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything”.
  • Accusations of misogyny have been directed at the president since his 2016 campaign, including controversy over the 'Access Hollywood' recording and his “nasty woman” comment about Hillary Clinton.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in