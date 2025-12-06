Investor challenges President Donald Trump to a debate on US economy
- Donald Trump criticized Fox & Friends on Truth Social for featuring financial commentator Peter Schiff, whom he labelled a "Trump-hating loser."
- Trump disagreed with Schiff's claims that prices are rising, insisting they are "coming substantially down" and dismissing the idea of an affordability crisis.
- In response to Trump's remarks, Peter Schiff challenged him, or his chosen representative, to a debate on the US economy and the efficacy of his policies.
- The article highlighted that Fox & Friends has historically been a consistently supportive platform for Trump, offering favourable coverage.
- Trump also attacked CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins in the same series of posts, calling her "Stupid and Nasty" for questioning the cost of a new White House ballroom.