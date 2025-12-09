Trump reignites feud with ‘incompetent’ London mayor
- Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, branding him a "horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor" and a "incompetent".
- Trump criticised immigration to the UK, suggesting Sir Sadiq was elected due to the influx of new residents and claiming he has done a "terrible job" for London.
- Sir Sadiq Khan responded by accusing Trump of being "racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic".
- Trump also denounced Europe as "decaying" and led by "weak" people, adding that cities like London and Paris are struggling with migration from Africa and the Middle East.
- No 10 rejected Trump's claim that the UK was decaying but did not explicitly defend Sir Sadiq, instead highlighting the Prime Minister's "strong" relationships with both Trump and the London Mayor.