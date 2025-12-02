Trump calls Somali immigrants and Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘garbage’
- Donald Trump's administration is preparing to arrest hundreds of Somali immigrants in Minneapolis, deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “strike teams.”
- Trump made derogatory remarks about Somalia and Somali refugees, accusing them of “ripping off” Minnesota and contributing nothing, following a shooting in Washington, D.C. by an Afghan national.
- The president has consistently used inflammatory language against Minnesota's Somali population and Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling them both “garbage.”
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the prospect of federal agents surging into the city is “a frightening moment for our Somali community. That’s not American. That’s not what we are about.”
- Frey and City Council member Jamal Osman condemned the planned operations, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calling it a “PR stunt.”