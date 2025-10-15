Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump’s issue with his Time Magazine cover

Trump and Middle East leaders sign Gaza peace declaration
  • Donald Trump has criticised Time Magazine's cover depicting 'His Triumph' in the Middle East, specifically disliking the image that “disappeared” his hair and featured what “looked like a floating crown”.
  • He said the picture “may be the Worst of All Time” on his Truth Social platform, questioning the magazine's intentions.
  • Despite his disapproval of the image, Trump conceded that the accompanying article, detailing his administration's role in sealing the Gaza ceasefire deal, was “relatively good”.
  • The Time article suggested the Gaza ceasefire could become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, potentially ushering in a new era for the region.
  • Trump concluded a tour of Israel and Egypt, where he received support for his peace efforts, and was set to posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk upon his return to Washington, D.C.
