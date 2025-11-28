Trump announces plan to stop ‘poison’ from coming into the US
- Donald Trump announced plans to escalate operations against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers "very soon," including action "on land" as well as by sea.
- Speaking during a Thanksgiving phone call with Army personnel, Trump stated the US would stop "poison" coming into the country, following previous military strikes that have killed over 80 people in "Operation Southern Spear."
- The announcement comes amidst a significant build-up of the United States' military presence in the Caribbean, including the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.
- Venezuelan officials, including Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, have accused the US military build-up of being an effort to seize the country's oil and gas reserves, labelling the actions as "imperialist."
- President Nicolás Maduro has vowed to defend Venezuela against any "imperialist threat or aggression," brandishing a historical weapon during a speech to supporters.