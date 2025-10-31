Why the US cancelled Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin
- The United States cancelled a planned summit in Budapest between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The cancellation stemmed from Russia's firm stance on hardline demands, including Ukraine surrendering additional territory for a ceasefire.
- The decision reportedly followed a tense call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which Rubio informed Donald Trump of Moscow's unwillingness to negotiate.
- Donald Trump had previously backed Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire based on current lines.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine would not withdraw troops from additional territory and urged Donald Trump to provide further support, including long-range missiles, to pressure Putin.