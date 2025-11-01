Tributes paid to man, 70, who died in helicopter crash
- Peter Smith, 70, died after a helicopter crashed in a field in Bentley, Doncaster, on Thursday morning.
- Mr Smith suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot and two other passengers sustained minor injuries.
- His family paid tribute, describing him as a "beloved husband, father and grandfather" with a "real passion for aviation".
- The helicopter, a private Robinson R44 Raven II, took off from Gamston airport and is thought to be owned by Kuki Helicopters.
- South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are conducting a parallel investigation, with police appealing for witnesses or footage.