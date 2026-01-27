Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as Doomsday Clock moves closer to armageddon than ever

Doomsday Clock moves closer to disaster than ever
  • The Doomsday Clock has been moved closer to midnight, signifying humanity's increased proximity to global catastrophe.
  • The symbolic clock now stands at 85 seconds to midnight, which is four seconds closer than last year's record of 89 seconds.
  • Established in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the clock represents the world's vulnerability to global disaster.
  • The organisation emphasised that national leaders, especially those in the United States, Russia, and China, must take the lead in de-escalating global tensions.
  • Citizens are urged to insist that their leaders take decisive action to steer away from the brink of catastrophe.
In full

