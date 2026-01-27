Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doomsday Clock update: Why scientists say apocalypse is closer than ever

Last year, experts moved the clock from 90 seconds to 89 seconds
Last year, experts moved the clock from 90 seconds to 89 seconds (Getty Images)
  • The Doomsday Clock now stands at 85 seconds to midnight, marking the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe.
  • This represents a decrease from 89 seconds last year, with the clock moving closer to midnight in three of the last four years.
  • Experts, including world-leading scientists, cited the dangers of global war, climate change, and artificial intelligence as reasons for their decision.
  • The clock is managed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which established it in 1947 to track Cold War tensions.
  • Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin, attributed the shift toward midnight to a “global failure in leadership” and an “Orwellian approach to governance.”
