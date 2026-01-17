Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s how much New Yorkers are actually tipping on DoorDash

  • Tips for food delivery couriers in New York City have significantly decreased, dropping by over $550 million since 2023, with average tips per order falling to just 76 cents.
  • This decline occurred after restaurant apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats altered their platforms, making it more difficult for customers to leave tips following the enforcement of a minimum pay rate for couriers.
  • Despite the drop in tips, couriers' total pay increased by $1.2 billion after the department started enforcing the minimum rate of $21.44 an hour last spring.
  • To address the issue, New York City has introduced new amendments requiring delivery apps to provide customers with an option to tip during checkout, effective from 26 January.
  • DoorDash and Uber have initiated legal action against the city over these new requirements, while the DCWP estimates the changes could boost delivery worker earnings by $390 million annually.
