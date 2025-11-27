Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Downing Street refuses to out farms being included in mansion tax

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out further tax rises
  • The government has not ruled out applying its new mansion tax to farms, despite concerns from the agricultural sector.
  • The mansion tax will apply to properties valued at over £2m and is set to be implemented from 2028.
  • A spokesperson for the Prime Minister indicated that details regarding the tax's scope would emerge from an upcoming consultation.
  • This follows previous controversy last year when the government announced a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m.
  • Analysis by the IFS suggests that nearly a quarter of properties affected by the mansion tax will be concentrated in just three London boroughs: Kensington and Chelsea, Camden, and Westminster.

