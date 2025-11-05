Common acne drug could lower schizophrenia risk
- Researchers have found that a commonly-prescribed antibiotic, doxycycline, could potentially reduce the risk of some young people developing schizophrenia.
- The discovery was made by scientists, including those from the University of Edinburgh, who analysed data from over 56,000 adolescents in Finland who had been prescribed antibiotics.
- Those treated with doxycycline showed a 30-35 per cent lower risk of developing schizophrenia compared to peers who received other antibiotics.
- Doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, may exert its effect by reducing inflammation in brain cells and influencing synaptic pruning, a process linked to schizophrenia when excessive.
- While the observational study cannot confirm causality, the findings are considered "exciting" and suggest a potential for repurposing an existing medication as a preventive measure for severe mental illness.