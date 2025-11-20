Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dr Martens faces multimillion-pound hit from Trump tariffs

  • Dr Martens expects to incur a multimillion-pound hit this year from US tariffs, primarily affecting its footwear manufactured in Vietnam.
  • The company anticipates a 'high single digit' million-pound impact on full-year profits, with approximately half to be offset in 2025-26.
  • To fully mitigate these additional tariff costs from 2026-27 onwards, Dr Martens plans to implement tight cost control, flexible product sourcing, and targeted adjustments to its USA pricing policy.
  • Despite the tariff challenges, Dr Martens remains on track with its full-year forecasts for underlying pre-tax profits, which do not include the tariff impact.
  • Half-year results showed Dr Martens narrowed pre-tax losses to £11 million and achieved a 0.8 per cent rise in sales on a constant currency basis.
