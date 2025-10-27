Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spain’s strict new drink-drive law could mean one beer will put tourists over limit

Tourists have been warned over the proposed new laws
Tourists have been warned over the proposed new laws (Getty/iStock)
  • Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) is proposing new, stricter drink-driving laws, aiming for a universal alcohol limit of 0.2g per litre in blood or 0.1mg per litre in breath.
  • These new rules, planned for late 2025, would apply to all drivers, including those on e-scooters and bicycles, effectively meaning no alcohol before driving.
  • The proposal aims to reduce alcohol-related accidents, which caused 312 deaths and 518 serious injuries from 4,283 incidents in 2022.
  • The current Spanish limit for most drivers is 0.5 g/l in blood or 0.25 mg/l in breath, significantly higher than the suggested new threshold.
  • Drivers caught exceeding the proposed limit could face fines between €500 and €1,000, points deducted from their licence, and potential driving bans or prison sentences for repeat offences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in