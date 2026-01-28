Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued after driver filmed watching TV on busy motorway

Video Player Placeholder
Watch: Motorway driver caught watching TV on phone
  • A motorist was filmed watching television on their mobile phone while driving at high speeds on the M4 motorway near Swindon.
  • The footage, captured by a passenger in another vehicle last week, was shared by Nextbase on Wednesday, 28 January.
  • Ben Pearson, a police advisor for Nextbase, expressed alarm at the commonality of such dangerous driving behaviour.
  • Pearson highlighted that unexpected hazards on motorways require instant reactions, which are impossible if a driver's eyes are on a screen.
  • He concluded by stating that no video, message, or call is worth risking a life.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in